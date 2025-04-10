‘The Removal Of Photographs Of Elected Governor When He Has Not Been Removed From Office’ – PANDEF Slams Ibas Undemocratic Actions

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has sharply criticized the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), for disregarding a court order and proceeding with the appointment of 23 local government administrators.

Naija News reports that his move has raised concerns, with PANDEF accusing Ibas of contempt of court.

The controversy stems from a ruling by Justice Adam Muhammed of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, which restrained Ibas from appointing administrators for the state’s local governments.

The court’s decision was in response to a suit filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu.

However, despite the court order, Ibas proceeded with the appointments, which included the reconstitution of boards for various agencies, commissions, and parastatals, previously suspended by the administrator.

According to an official statement from the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, the appointments were approved by Ibas and took effect on April 7, 2025.

PANDEF Condemns Undemocratic Actions

In response to Ibas’s actions, PANDEF President, Godknows Igali, expressed his concerns about the deteriorating state of democracy in Rivers.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Igali accused Ibas of leading a systematic dismantling of critical democratic institutions in the state.

“There is a systematic tearing down of various structures, which are crucial for the continued consolidation of democracy in Rivers State,” Igali said.

He recalled a similar situation during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure when former Attorney General Mohammed Adoke (SAN), had warned against undermining democratic institutions, even in regions under a state of emergency.

Igali criticized Ibas, stating, “Your presence in Rivers State is an embarrassing aberration to all men of goodwill and good conscience.”

He further outlined several undemocratic steps taken by Ibas since assuming office, including the removal of photographs of the elected governor from government offices, even though he had not been formally removed.

Igali said the first of such undemocratic actions of the sole administrator “is the removal of the photographs of the elected governor from all offices when he has not yet been removed from office.

“This I saw first-hand at the Port Harcourt International Airport, where I often pass through and was told this was at the behest of your administration.

“On enquiry, I was told that this has happened in all other government offices around the state. Beyond that, is your most recent decision to suspend the boards of existing statutory institutions such as state Independent Electoral Commission, Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions, and even the revered Traditional Rulers Council.

“I do not claim to be an expert on constitutional matters but as one who has been atop in the country’s bureaucracy and from best global practices around the world which I know too well from my diplomatic career of nearly half a century, the duties of a sole administrator as a placeholder are:

“Making decisions in an interim manner regarding the management and day to day administration of the state; financial control, especially receiving money, making payments, and ensuring transparency; managing personnel and ensuring other human resource functions; and taking measures to ensure peace, particularly using the office to intermediate and bring back peace to the realm in question; in this case, Rivers State.”