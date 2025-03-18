Fubara Denies PANDEF, Obasanjo’s Visit, Express Willingness To Obey Supreme Court

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has refuted reports circulating on social media claiming that a delegation of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited him at the Government House over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara dismissed the rumours as “fake news” and stressed the importance of clarifying the issue to avoid misleading the public.

Naija News reports that the statement emphasized that no such visit took place and urged the public to disregard the false information.

It read, “For that reason, let it be clarified that there was no such visit by any delegation of PANDEF to Governor Fubara on the said date, neither did Chief Obasanjo visit him as claimed by our detractors. So, whatever the purveyors of the vexatious narratives are pushing on social media are only the imagination of enemies of the State, who do not want peace, good governance, and even development that the present administration has been working hard to bequeath to the present and future generations.”

Governor Fubara further reaffirmed his commitment to fully implementing the judgment issued by the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He emphasized that the state government was ready to take the necessary steps to ensure the implementation of the Court’s orders, but noted that the Rivers State House of Assembly had failed to cooperate with his administration in this regard.

“The governor has made it abundantly clear that he would comply and implement to the fullest the judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the state,” the statement continued.

Fubara also made it clear that he was committed to resolving the political issues in the state and ensuring the smooth functioning of all government arms.

“He has already initiated processes to ensure that orders of the Apex Court are implemented, but the Rivers State House of Assembly has refused to cooperate with the Governor to facilitate the resolution of all issues raised by the Court,” the CPS said.