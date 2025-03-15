‘He Has Idolize Wike’ – Prof Okaba Accuses Tinubu Of Supporting His Minister Against Fubara

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of openly supporting the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, warning that his stance could have far-reaching consequences.

The INC President, Professor Benjamin Okaba, in an interview with Vanguard criticized Tinubu’s remarks to the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) delegation, describing them as “un-presidential” and “a blatant endorsement of Wike’s political maneuvers.”

According to Okaba, Ijaw leaders who met Tinubu in Abuja felt ashamed after listening to the President’s comments, which he said failed to demonstrate any genuine commitment to resolving the crisis.

He said, “What he simply did was to embolden Wike and that manifested in the media chat the FCT minister had the next day. The same day, Governor Sim Fubara was humiliated by the 27 House of Assembly members. We acknowledge President Bola Tinubu’s call for Niger Delta leaders to take charge of resolving the crisis in Rivers State. We only wonder if this call is a genuine intention to resolve the matter or a desire to allow Wike to hound Governor Fubara in the most undemocratic manner he has done since 2023.

“As the foremost socio-cultural organization representing the Ijaw people, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) remains deeply concerned about the ongoing political tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the actions of the latter fall grossly below expectations as a man that has enjoyed the overwhelming support through his eight-year tenure as governor.

“If anybody is unhappy with the governor for any reason, he should work toward and wait for 2027 to support another candidate. And Mr. President must realize that how he treats the Ijaw of Rivers State regarding this matter will determine the reactions of Ijaw now and in 2027. While we appreciate Mr. President’s previous intervention efforts and his confidence in the judiciary, we must emphasize that his directives handed over the mantle of government to the FCT minister. And we are sure that the President will never accept such conditions from his predecessor if faced with what is happening in Rivers State.

“Sustainable peace in the Niger Delta or Rivers State requires genuine commitment from all parties, including Mr. President. The INC has consistently advocated for dialogue, justice, equity, and fairness in governance, and to be fair, Wike and his Ikwerre kinsmen have had 16 years of undisturbed rule. Mr. President must know that the Ijaw nation is not and will never accept any move to truncate Fubara’s legitimate tenure in office. We insist that the President must call the FCT minister to order. Otherwise, he should choose between Wike and the entire Ijaw nation. The INC, therefore, reiterates that President Tinubu should instruct his minister to cease fire and allow the governor to run the state in peace, even as we have seen him make visible efforts at implementing the Supreme Court judgment.”

He accused Wike and his allies of obstructing Fubara’s attempts to implement Tinubu’s peace directive, noting that while the governor withdrew court cases, Wike’s camp refused to reciprocate.

“Why did the President order PANDEF to tell Fubara to implement the Supreme Court ruling but remained silent on Wike’s refusal to withdraw his cases? Under Tinubu, institutions of democracy are getting weaker while certain individuals become richer,” he stated.

Okaba, who was not pleased with how the President is handling the political crisis said, “He has idolized Wike, which is why he is ready to do anything to appease his minister while Rivers State or the entire Nigeria boils. The president’s disposition does not align with that of Rivers people or Nigerians. How many court judgments has the president obeyed? He selects what he wants and leaves the rest.

“Why did he order the delegation to prevail on Fubara to implement the Supreme Court ruling and keep quiet over Wike’s antics? Under Tinubu as President, the institutions of democracy in Nigeria are getting weaker while individuals are getting richer. That is why people like Wike can brazenly insult a whole ethnic nationality without a word of caution from the president.”

‘Wike Has No Respect For PANDEF’

Okaba also dismissed PANDEF’s ability to mediate in the crisis, claiming that Wike neither respects nor listens to the regional body.

He said, “How then will it be possible for the group to make peace? The question now is, if PANDEF calls Wike for peace, will he appear? I doubt it”. The Ijaw leader, who stated that the PANDEF delegation to Abuja was “a mistake,” asserted that, “The President has made up his mind to support Wike because the man is doing all the damage work for him. This is sad for all of us as a people. We will continue to support Sim, but to beg anybody for peace in the state, that, we will not do. My advice to those causing the crisis in the state is to allow Fubara to perform his job as Governor of Rivers State.”