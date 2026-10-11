Regina Daniels Opens Up On Health Challenges

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has opened up about a health challenge that left her in severe pain and affected her ability to walk for several months.

Naija News reports that the mother of two disclosed this in a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday to mark her 25th birthday, explaining that her condition contributed to her prolonged absence from social media.

Daniels said the problem initially appeared minor but progressively worsened, forcing her to use a wheelchair.

“I know many of you may be surprised seeing me in a wheelchair. Well, welcome to another chapter of my life. Let me walk you through what my life has been since many of you have asked questions about my absence,” she said.

Recounting her experience, the actress said her mobility had been restricted for months, with her condition taking a more serious turn after a children’s carnival she hosted.

“For several months now, I have lost my freedom to move around as I please. It started as something minor, very minor, but eventually led to this,” she said.

Daniels explained that she underwent repeated tests as the pain intensified.

“The pain became excruciating. Sometimes I can walk, and sometimes I can’t move. I cried,” she added.

Beyond the physical discomfort, the actress spoke about the emotional strain of relying on others for help with everyday activities.

Daniels, however, said improvements in her condition encouraged her to share her experience publicly.

“Well, me sitting here today, in front of this camera, sharing this with y’all, it’s because there’s been some really significant developments in my recovery. And I say, thank you, Lord,” she said.

She expressed gratitude for the progress made, adding that her faith had sustained her through the difficult period as she continued to hope for healing and peace.

The actress also said she had moved closer to her loved ones, especially her children. According to Daniels, she initially rented the property but became interested in buying it after moving in.