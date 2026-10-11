I Called Regina Daniels Immediately – Olakunle Churchill Reveals What He Did After Hearing Actress’ Ordeal

Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has sent a message to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, about her health condition and difficulty walking.

Naija News reports that Churchill said his first reaction to hearing about Regina’s situation was to call her, pray with her, and offer words of encouragement.

In an Instagram post, the businessman expressed pride in the actress for speaking publicly about her experiences despite the challenges she has faced.

He acknowledged that difficult life circumstances can weigh heavily on a person and make them feel like giving up.

He also commended Regina for finding the strength to share her experiences with grace.

Churchill said, “So! When I first heard about what happened to Regina Daniels, the first thing I did was call to pray with her and encourage her. I understand how much life’s circumstances can weigh on a person and make them feel like giving up, and I’m genuinely proud to see her come out and speak about her experiences with so much grace….”

His message comes amid concerns surrounding Regina’s health after she revealed that she had been experiencing pain and difficulty walking.

The actress indicated that she had been using a wheelchair as she continued her recovery.