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I Called Regina Daniels Immediately – Olakunle Churchill Reveals What He Did After Hearing Actress’ Ordeal

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Olakunle Churchill, Regina Daniels
Olakunle Churchill, Regina Daniels

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, said he called Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, immediately, prayed with her and encouraged her after hearing about her health ordeal.
  • Olakunle Churchill said in an Instagram post that he felt proud Regina Daniels spoke publicly about her experience, despite how tough life circumstances can be.
  • Regina Daniels’ health worries grew after she revealed she was in pain, had difficulty walking and was using a wheelchair while recovering.

Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has sent a message to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, about her health condition and difficulty walking.

Naija News reports that Churchill said his first reaction to hearing about Regina’s situation was to call her, pray with her, and offer words of encouragement.

In an Instagram post, the businessman expressed pride in the actress for speaking publicly about her experiences despite the challenges she has faced.

He acknowledged that difficult life circumstances can weigh heavily on a person and make them feel like giving up.

He also commended Regina for finding the strength to share her experiences with grace.

Churchill said, “So! When I first heard about what happened to Regina Daniels, the first thing I did was call to pray with her and encourage her. I understand how much life’s circumstances can weigh on a person and make them feel like giving up, and I’m genuinely proud to see her come out and speak about her experiences with so much grace….”

His message comes amid concerns surrounding Regina’s health after she revealed that she had been experiencing pain and difficulty walking.

The actress indicated that she had been using a wheelchair as she continued her recovery.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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