Hate Won’t Bring Me Down – Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Being Arrested In Switzerland

Businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has dismissed reports claiming he was arrested in Switzerland over alleged tax evasion, describing the story as false and misleading.

Naija News reports that the rumours began circulating online on Monday, after reports alleged that the former husband of actress Tonto Dikeh was taken into custody in Switzerland.

The reports also claimed that one of his associates was being investigated over a company involved in agricultural imports and international trade, which was allegedly linked to Churchill Group of Companies.

Responding through his Instagram page, Churchill said the claims were untrue.

He blamed the spread of the story on jealousy and the circulation of false information, adding that such actions continue to create unnecessary problems.

He explained that he has always preferred to keep many parts of his personal life and business activities away from public attention.

According to him, choosing privacy should not be seen as an attempt to hide anything, as it is simply a personal principle he has maintained over the years.

Churchill also stated that he is not facing any investigation or legal action.

He said he has no police matter, no court case and no criminal issue anywhere, insisting that reports suggesting otherwise are completely false and should not be believed.

He wrote: “We Nigerians can sometimes be our own biggest problem. The jealousy, negativity, and constant spread of false information are exhausting.

“Over the years, I have chosen to keep many aspects of my personal and business life private. That choice should never be mistaken for having something to hide. Privacy is a principle I value, and I intend to keep it that way.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have no police case, no court case, and no criminal matter whatsoever. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and should be treated as such.

“My focus remains on building businesses, creating opportunities, supporting meaningful causes, and continuing the work that truly matters. Those who know me understand that my values, actions, and consistency speak far louder than speculation.

“Your uncle is in his third decade of entrepreneurship, strategic investments, and philanthropy. Three decades of building businesses, creating jobs, empowering people, and leaving a legacy that speaks louder than noise.

“Hate won’t bring him down, and false narratives won’t rewrite decades of hard work. Results will always outlive opinions. Give the man his flowers 🌹🌺🌷

“I remain grateful to God for His grace and protection. Truth requires no defence; only time. I will continue to move forward with integrity, dignity, and unwavering faith.”