Let Us Box Professionally If That Is What You Want – Tram Dares Keivo After BBNaija Clash

Former Big Brother Naija season 11 housemate Joshua Alekewumu, popularly known as Tram, has expressed his willingness to settle his differences with fellow contestant Keivo through a professional boxing match.

Naija News reports that Tram made the offer during a recent interview on Arise TV.

Keivo was disqualified after an altercation with Tram in which he physically attacked his fellow housemate.

The incident occurred after Tram accused him of taking a black shirt that belonged to him.

However, Keivo denied the allegation, explaining that he owned a similar shirt.

He also expressed anger over being described as a thief, insisting that he had not stolen anything.

The disagreement quickly escalated despite attempts by other housemates to calm both men down.

As the situation became more heated, Biggie, the authoritative voice of the house, sent ninjas into the area to restore order.

The incident eventually resulted in Keivo’s disqualification from the competition during the final week of the show.

Speaking about the confrontation during the interview, Tram said he had no lingering resentment towards Keivo and was not interested in continuing their disagreement through physical fights outside a regulated setting.

The former housemate explained that he would rather face Keivo in a professional boxing match if they both wanted to settle the matter through combat.

He said: “I do not have anything in my heart to be honest. I said something earlier today, I said that we should have a boxing match, I do not mind it. Because I am not some that does all this gidigbo, I feel like that is a bit ghetto. I am not going to do all of that but let us box professionally if that is what you want.”