I Take Full Responsibility For My Actions – Keivo Breaks Silence After Disqualification 

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Victor Ikpe, popularly known as Keivo, has spoken on his disqualification from the reality show.

Naija News reports that Keivo addressed the incident in a statement shared on his social media page, days after Big Brother removed him from the competition following a clash with fellow housemate, Tram.

The reality star admitted that he allowed his emotions to get the better of him during the disagreement.

He said he had taken time to reflect on what happened and recognised that physical confrontation was not the right way to handle the situation.

Keivo said he was prepared to learn from the incident and use the experience to improve himself.

He also expressed his determination to continue working on himself despite the abrupt end to his time in the house.

He wrote: “I’ve had some time to reflect on everything that happened and I take full responsibility for my actions. My emotions took the best of me. Regardless of how strongly I felt, physical confrontation is never a solution to any situation. And I take full responsibility for my actions.

“I will learn, become better, and do my very best to make you proud of Keivo the Challenger, the Competitor, the man of many talents, the son of Grace, the VICTOR.

“Being in the house, sharing my story, connecting with amazing people and showing myself, I will never take that for granted.

“I came into Big Brother’s house hoping Nigerians would see who I am. I leave knowing that millions of people did. Thank you for loving me at my best, and thank you for holding me accountable for my actions.”