Violence Is Never An Option – BBNaija Disqualifies Keivo For Beating Tram

Big Brother Naija ‘Show Ya Sef’ housemate, Victor Ikpe, popularly known as Keivo, has been disqualified from the reality television show after getting into a physical fight with fellow housemate, Tram

Naija News reports that the disqualification was announced by Big Brother on Tuesday after the housemates were called to the lounge to watch footage of the incident.

The clips showed the confrontation between Keivo and Tram, after which Big Brother informed the housemates that Keivo had been removed from the competition.

Big Brother identified Keivo as the person who initiated the physical attack and ruled that he could no longer continue in the reality show.

He said: “Keivo, as the perpetrator, has been removed from the house. He is therefore disqualified from the house. Violence is never an option.”

The announcement came shortly after Keivo’s name disappeared from the official voting platform.

The incident happened on Monday during the final week of the show after Tram accused Keivo of taking a black shirt that belonged to him.

Keivo denied taking Tram’s shirt, explaining that he had a similar shirt and objected to being accused of stealing.

The disagreement later became heated before Keivo punched Tram.

Other housemates moved in to stop the fight, but the situation had already attracted Big Brother’s attention.

Big Brother then instructed the housemates to remain still while three ninjas entered the house and took Keivo out through the storeroom.

Before leaving, Keivo became emotional while discussing the incident.

He explained that his reaction was linked to the accusation against him and not only the disagreement over the shirt.

Keivo also expressed concern that his actions could cause viewers to see him as a thief.

He told Big Brother that he did not want the incident to become the main thing people remembered about him from his time on the show.

The disqualification comes just days before the grand finale, which is scheduled to hold on October 4.

The eventual winner of the season is expected to take home a ₦160 million grand prize.