Your Allies Are Validating Tinubu’s Achievements – Alli Campaign Mocks Makinde

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) has described Governor Seyi Makinde’s 2027 presidential bid under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as “dead on arrival.”

The campaign argued that recent comments by Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed have exposed contradictions within the campaign.

Naija News reports that Mohammed, who is also the national leader of the APM, recently stated that President Bola Tinubu has done well in several areas, particularly finance, health and security.

Reacting in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, the SSACO applauded Mohammed’s for choosing to acknowledge the performance of the incumbent administration.

“The question Nigerians should now ask is simple: if one of the principal promoters of Makinde’s presidential ambition truthfully admits that President Tinubu is doing well, what exactly is the justification for Makinde asking Nigerians to replace the President?” the organisation asked.

It argued that Mohammed’s comments reinforced its position that Tinubu’s reforms were producing results, particularly by strengthening the fiscal position of states and enabling subnational governments to implement development projects.

The organisation, however, said the remarks posed political questions for Makinde and the coalition backing his presidential ambition.

“We have always maintained that Makinde’s so-called presidential ambition appears less like a serious pathway to Aso Rock and more like a political bargaining chip designed to enhance his negotiating position in the unfolding 2027 political equation,” the statement said.

Alli’s campaign organisation further questioned how Makinde could persuade Nigerians that he could defeat Tinubu when prominent figures associated with his political camp were publicly acknowledging the President’s performance.

“Makinde may continue to erect billboards, commission campaign offices and make grandiose declarations about ‘resetting’ Nigeria, but politics is ultimately about structures, numbers, credibility and alliances,” the organisation said.

It added: “A presidential candidate whose own political allies are validating the achievements of the incumbent has a serious credibility problem.”