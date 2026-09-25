Ex-Ondo PDP Governorship Candidate Jegede Joins ADC

Former Ondo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Jegede was received into the party alongside other political figures who previously belonged to the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was announced by former Osun State Governor and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, following a reception held in Akure, Ondo State.

Aregbesola disclosed that he joined the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders of the party at the event organized to welcome Jegede and other new members.

Jegede reportedly led the group of politicians who moved into the ADC from the PDP and APC.

The reception took place at NEPA Park in Akure, where the defectors were formally welcomed into the opposition party.

Jegede, who previously contested the Ondo State governorship election on the PDP platform, was accompanied by his supporters and political associates during the event.

The gathering was attended by Atiku, Aregbesola and other ADC leaders as the party continues to expand its political structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Today, I joined the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alh. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and other party leaders to receive decampees led by Balogun Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, alongside other political figures from the APC and PDP, into our great party,” Aregbesola wrote on social media.

He added, “The grand reception took place at NEPA Park, Akure, Ondo State.”