 Skip to content
Politics

Ex-Ondo PDP Governorship Candidate Jegede Joins ADC

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Eyitayo Jegede
Eyitayo Jegede

Key Takeaways

  • Former Ondo PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has joined the African Democratic Congress and led other defectors from the PDP and APC.
  • ADC National Secretary and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the defection after a reception held at NEPA Park in Akure, Ondo State.
  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other party leaders attended the Akure event as the party builds its structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Ondo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Jegede was received into the party alongside other political figures who previously belonged to the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was announced by former Osun State Governor and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, following a reception held in Akure, Ondo State.

Aregbesola disclosed that he joined the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders of the party at the event organized to welcome Jegede and other new members.

Jegede reportedly led the group of politicians who moved into the ADC from the PDP and APC.

The reception took place at NEPA Park in Akure, where the defectors were formally welcomed into the opposition party.

Jegede, who previously contested the Ondo State governorship election on the PDP platform, was accompanied by his supporters and political associates during the event.

The gathering was attended by Atiku, Aregbesola and other ADC leaders as the party continues to expand its political structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Today, I joined the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alh. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and other party leaders to receive decampees led by Balogun Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, alongside other political figures from the APC and PDP, into our great party,” Aregbesola wrote on social media.

He added, “The grand reception took place at NEPA Park, Akure, Ondo State.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.