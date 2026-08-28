Former Ondo PDP Gov Candidate Jegede Quits Party, Plots ADC Move

The former Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has resigned from the opposition party.

Naija News reports that Jegede tendered his resignation in a letter dated August 7, 2026.

In the letter, titled “Resignation,” and addressed to the Chairman of Ward 11, Owode/Imagun Ward, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Fabiyi Kole Adewale, Jegede stated that his decision to leave the PDP took effect immediately.

“Kindly take this as a formal notice of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, effective immediately,” he wrote.

Jegede, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice under ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko, was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2016 and 2020 elections, where he challenged the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He lost both elections to the late Governor Akeredolu.

Confirming his resignation to The Nation, Jegede said he would soon announce his next political move.

“Yes, I can confirm my resignation from the PDP. I will also let you know my next political move,” he said.

Sources revealed that Jegede would soon announce his official defection to the ADC.

According to the sources, he is set to contest for the Ondo State 2028 governorship election.