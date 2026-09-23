Why My Candidacy Is Difficult For You And Other Politicians To Understand – Sowore Replies Donald Duke

African Action Congress (AAC), presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said his candidacy is difficult for Nigeria’s political establishment to understand because he is not running for office in the conventional sense of seeking power for its privileges, appointments or access to the national treasury.

Naija News reports that Sowore made this known in response to Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate Donald Duke, who said he was unsure whether the activist was running in the 2027 presidential election.

Duke, during a recent interview, stated that Sowore does not act like he is running for president.

He said he considers the activist a voice of conscience because he is ready to say things other presidential candidates might be unwilling to say.

In response, Sowore, in a post via his social media page, thanked Duke for describing him as a voice of conscience but insisted that he was contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Sowore said his candidacy appeared on the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that his presidential ambition differed from the conventional pursuit of political office.

He said, “Dear Donald Duke, thank you for describing me as a ‘voice of conscience’ and acknowledging that I say the things others in politics are too ‘civil’ to say, even when they know those things are true.

“But let me clear up your uncertainty, and this is important for posterity: I AM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA IN 2027.

“In fact, INEC’s final list released has Omoyele Sowore as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), just as it has Donald Duke as the candidate of the PRP.

“Perhaps what makes my candidacy difficult for some members of Nigeria’s political establishment (including yourself) to understand is that I am not running for office in the conventional sense of seeking power for its privileges, appointments or access to the national treasury.

“We, in the AAC are running to fundamentally change Nigeria.

“We are running to dismantle the rotten political order that has kept our people poor while enriching a tiny ruling class.”