‘Sowore Is Not Running To Occupy Aso Rock’ – Campaign Replies Donald Duke

The spokesperson for the Omoyele Sowore/Magashi 2027 Presidential Campaign, Rex I. Elanu, has responded to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke on the presidential bid of his principal.

Naija News reports that Duke, during an interview, had stated that Sowore does not act like he is running for president.

He asserted that he considers the activist a voice of conscience as he is ready to say things other presidential candidates might be unwilling to say.

Reacting in a statement, Elanu said Duke’s description of Sowore as a “voice of conscience” raised questions about why he appeared uncertain about Sowore’s presidential ambition.

According to Elanu, Sowore is not seeking the presidency merely to occupy Aso Rock, replace President Bola Tinubu or participate in another political arrangement among established opposition figures.

He said the AAC candidate was seeking to “change the political order” which, in the campaign’s view, had contributed to persistent poverty, insecurity, corruption, inequality and underdevelopment in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Omoyele Sowore is not running merely to occupy Aso Rock, replace Bola Tinubu, or participate in another elite political arrangement.

“He is running to change the political order that has repeatedly produced the same cycle of poverty, insecurity, corruption, inequality and underdevelopment,” Elanu said.

Elanu said the AAC’s objective was therefore not simply to remove the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power and replace it with another group from the existing political establishment.

He said the party was advocating what he described as a “people-centred system” based on justice, equality, accountability, social and economic rights, and democratic participation.

The campaign spokesperson also rejected the idea that a proposed G100-style opposition coalition represented the political destination of Sowore and the AAC.

“A coalition whose primary concern is bringing failed leaders together cannot automatically become a vehicle for the political liberation Nigeria requires,” he said.

Elanu said the coalition that mattered to Sowore and the AAC was one involving ordinary Nigerians, including workers, students, farmers, traders, artisans, unemployed youths, women, pensioners, professionals and persons with disabilities.

Elanu welcomed Duke’s description of Sowore as a “voice of conscience,” but argued that Sowore was seeking to translate his political convictions into governance.

“Conscience should not be permanently confined to the sidelines, to merely speak uncomfortable truths while others occupy the corridors of power.

“Sowore is not running to be Nigeria’s permanent voice of conscience. He is running to become the people’s President and to put those convictions into action,” he said.

Elanu urged Duke and other opposition politicians to examine Sowore’s policy positions and political activities, rather than questioning his presidential ambition.

“If Mr. Duke believes Sowore says the things politicians cannot say, and that those things are real, then Nigerians deserve to hear whether he also believes that those truths should finally become the foundation of governance,” he said.