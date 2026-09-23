Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, including some aggrieved governors, are considering their options ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with some party stakeholders reportedly weighing support for alternative presidential candidates amid concerns over the political activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Mixed reactions yesterday trailed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s cut on interest rate by three per cent, as the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, was reduced from 26.5 per cent to 23 per cent. The governor of the apex bank, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who announced the new rate at the end of the 307th Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, meeting, in Abuja, described the decision as resetting it to meet the current financial market realities.

The Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to reduce the benchmark interest rate by 3.5 per cent to 23 per cent may provide much-needed relief to businesses and borrowers, but the unexpectedly steep cut increases foreign exchange (FX) risks, complicates the effect of rising political risks on capital inflows and could trigger asset price bubbles.

The extension of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s three-week vacation abroad has sparked debate over the constitutional provision that requires the president to transmit power to the vice president if away from the country for more than 21 days or unable to discharge the functions of his office.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.