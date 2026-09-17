Why Wike Is Clashing With APC Governors – Onoh

Former South-East spokesman for President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 campaign, Denge Josef Onoh, has reacted to the ongoing rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in a statement made available to Naija News, Onoh stated that Wike’s political career has been characterised by fierce political contests and the use of political structures to confront opponents.

Onoh criticised Wike’s comments about the electoral performance of South-East governors in the 2023 presidential election.

He said the region’s voting pattern was influenced by the popularity of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, arguing that the circumstances were different from those in other regions.

Onoh said the minister should recognise that Abuja differed politically and administratively from Rivers State.

He particularly referenced controversies surrounding demolition exercises and threats involving properties belonging to prominent Nigerians.

Onoh argued that actions taken in the FCT attracted greater scrutiny because Abuja hosts diplomatic missions, international organisations and foreign media organisations.

He warned that politically sensitive actions in the capital during an election period could attract international attention and affect perceptions of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Turning to Wike’s current relationship with the APC, Onoh said the minister’s political activities had created friction with some APC governors.

He argued that Wike’s continued influence over political structures associated with the PDP, alongside his role in the APC-led Federal Government, had placed him in what he described as a “friction zone.”

He further claimed that APC governors were concerned that Wike’s approach to political competition could eventually create divisions within the ruling party itself.

Onoh also criticised what he referred to as Wike’s “Rainbow Coalition”, alleging that the political arrangement could be aimed at positioning the FCT minister for a future political ambition.

He said President Tinubu should carefully consider the implications of any political arrangement that simultaneously supports the President while fielding candidates against APC candidates at the state level.