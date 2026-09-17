‘Trying To Help Us And Insulting Our Members Is Uncalled For’ – Farouk Tells Wike

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Aliyu Farouk, has expressed displeasure over remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), even as he works to secure victory for the party in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, who has been at loggerheads with the PGF over his Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, recently described the Governors as ‘politically lazy.’

However, Farouk, while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, described the remarks as inappropriate and capable of overheating the political atmosphere.

Farouk maintained that everyone supporting Tinubu’s re-election, including Wike, must be humble.

He said, “I think the comments of Wike is in bad taste because the language he used to call our governors lazy, that’s really in bad taste. And we all members of APC reject that statement.

“We have a party to run, we have a country to run, and that instead of us, including Wike that tries to help the president, to be humble, to talk to people in a nice way, try to appeal to the sensibilities of Nigerians because there are certain things that as a government people are not happy with us.

“So it is very, very uncalled for someone that is trying to help us now to be insulting members of our party.

“Wike is one person who is in charge of Rivers, according to him, and also in charge of FCT, the two states, and the other governors are 30 something governors, and other governors like that of Abia, governor of Osun, governor of Anambra, who are willing to come help Mr. President.

“So yes, we’re not happy with his comments, and we hope he will also desist from these kind of comments so that he does not overheat the polity. The polity, I mean, the country, it is not just APC.”