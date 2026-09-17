Aisha Buhari Visits Atiku (Photos)

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, paid a courtesy call on the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday.

Atiku, who disclosed this in a personally signed statement, noted that the visit was a reminder that the welfare and future of Nigerians must be put first.

Naija News reports that he expressed delight at hosting the former First Lady, adding that Nigeria must be built into a country that works for its citizens again.

The former Vice President lamented that Nigerians are currently battling the rising cost of food, transport, education, healthcare and other basic necessities, but stressed the need to ease the burdens.

“Today, I was delighted to receive former First Lady, H.E. Aisha Buhari.

“Her visit was warm and deeply appreciated. Beyond the courtesies of the occasion, it was also a reminder of the urgent responsibility before all who seek a better Nigeria: to put the welfare, dignity and future of our people first.

“Across our country, families are being stretched by the rising cost of food, transport, education, healthcare and other basic necessities. Nigerians deserve an economy that rewards hard work, restores opportunity and allows every family to live with dignity and hope. That is the Nigeria we must build together, a country that works for its people again.

“We must ease the burden, restore hope and make Nigeria Affordable Again,” Atiku wrote.