Alexander Zverev Claims He Could Be World’s Best After US Open Triumph

Alexander Zverev has claimed he could be the best tennis player in the world after winning the 2026 US Open title.

The German defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to secure his second Grand Slam title of the year. Alexander Zverev had previously won the French Open in June and finished the major tournament season with a 25-2 record.

Asked if he now considers himself the world’s best player, the 29-year-old pointed to his current form but acknowledged that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could still have the edge when fully fit.

“You have to take everything into consideration,” he said. “With Jannik Sinner being injured and Carlos Alcaraz coming back from injury after four months, right now, probably yes. Both of them healthy and both of them at the top of their game, maybe not.

“But if we say right, right now with Jannik being injured and Carlos coming back from injury, maybe. I mean, four, five months ago when both of them were healthy, I wasn’t. I was losing to Jannik all the time. So if everyone is healthy, I think Jannik is still ahead. It’s as simple as that.”

Zverev also put his win down to his improved mental strength after his painful defeat by Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final. He had led by two sets and served for the title before losing in five sets.

Six years later, Zverev held his nerve against Shelton and a 24,000-strong crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. His focus was so intense that he did not initially realise he had won after serving out the match.

“In that moment I was in the zone a lot. I didn’t hear noise at all,” Zverev said.

“It’s funny – tennis teachers always tell you to just play the next point and forget about the score.

“At that moment I forgot about the score and it helped me.”

Zverev eventually realised he had won and celebrated with a broad smile, raising his arms above his head. The victory also fulfilled the wish he expressed after his defeat by Thiem in 2020.

“We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we’ve won two in three months,” said Zverev.

“2026 is the outcome of all the years that happened before.”

His father and coach, Alexander senior, watched from the sidelines during the final, unlike at Zverev’s previous US Open final. The German also paid tribute to his mother for the support she gave him after he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child.

“When doctors tell you that life and sports will be very limited for that child, it takes a very strong mother to say ‘my son will be whatever he wants to be’,” Zverev said.

“My mother is the most important and strongest person I know.”