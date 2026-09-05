Serena, Venus Williams Suffer US Open Doubles Defeat

Serena and Venus Williams suffered a dramatic defeat on their return to the US Open women’s doubles after Chan Hao-ching and Maya Joint edged them in a thrilling three-set battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

The American sisters lost 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (10/7) despite taking a 5-0 lead in the deciding 10-point tie-break.

The Williams sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including two US Open crowns, were playing their first major doubles match since the 2022 US Open.

They fought back after losing the opening set, hitting 20 winners in the second to level the contest, before Chan and Joint regained control in the decider.

Serena, 44, was making her first appearance at Flushing Meadows since returning to Grand Slam singles at Wimbledon, where she lost to Joint in a much-anticipated Centre Court clash.

The sisters received a huge ovation when they walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the crowd roaring after their best volleys and overhead smashes.

They looked set for victory when they raced into a 5-0 lead in the deciding tie-break, but Chan and Joint produced a superb fightback to win the next points and seal the match.

Joint admitted the occasion was special after playing against two of the biggest names in tennis. “The atmosphere was surreal,” Joint said. “Being able to play against such legends of the game is super special.”