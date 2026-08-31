Djokovic Reveals Health Condition Behind Shock US Open Exit

Novak Djokovic has revealed that severe vomiting, cramps, back pain and a shoulder problem contributed to his shock first-round defeat by Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the US Open.

The 39-year-old Serbian lost 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to the world number 49 in a gruelling four-and-a-half-hour contest played in humid conditions at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Djokovic struggled physically throughout the match and was forced to vomit into a towel bin several times. His condition worsened as the contest progressed, with severe cramps and pain eventually limiting his movement.

“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me,” Djokovic said.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain.

“The back just gave up in the end and shoulder; I couldn’t close it out.”

Despite his physical problems, Djokovic refused to retire and continued fighting until the final point.

“I have, I have. But then I won a set and then the third. I didn’t want to give up,” he added.

The defeat ended Djokovic’s latest attempt to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. Victory would have moved him clear of Australia’s Margaret Court for the outright record.

It also ended his remarkable run of 78 Grand Slam first-round wins, stretching back to his defeat by Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

Djokovic had reached at least the semi-finals at six of the previous seven Grand Slam tournaments before arriving in New York. However, his struggles in the heat and humidity raised fresh concerns about his ability to maintain his level at the biggest events.

The Serbian said he has been dealing with an underlying health condition for several years, particularly in hot and humid conditions.

The same issue appeared to affect him at the Cincinnati Open two weeks earlier, where he suffered a surprise early defeat by another Argentine, Thiago Tirante.

“I don’t want to take too much out of Mariano’s win. Congrats to him, he’s a nice guy and a fighter, but I didn’t enjoy myself,” Djokovic said.

Navone, 25, held his nerve to complete one of the biggest wins of his career, while Djokovic was left visibly emotional after the match.

The Serbian broke down in tears during the deciding set before eventually congratulating Navone.