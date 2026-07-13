Jannik Sinner Retains Wimbledon Crown After Beating Zverev

Jannik Sinner has established his status as the world’s best player after defeating Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon title with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

The Italian battled for three hours and 46 minutes to claim a second straight Wimbledon crown and the fifth Grand Slam title of his career in front of a packed Centre Court.

Sinner recovered from dropping a tightly contested opening set before taking control of the match with composed shot-making and relentless consistency. The win also made him just the 10th man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Speaking during the trophy presentation, the world No. 1 praised his team and acknowledged the quality of the game.

“We both started off very well. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, so I have to thank the whole team and the whole support I get from the whole box,” Sinner said.

“It has been an amazing final once again and it always takes two players and Sascha and I tried to give everything we had. I am very happy about the win, but also the level that we both played.

“There is no better place to play tennis.

“You can feel the nerves Sunday morning waking up and it is a very special day and you never know how many times you will be able to come back on Sunday, so I never take things for granted.”

Although Zverev fell short in his first Wimbledon final, the German produced an impressive campaign and will climb to No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

The 28-year-old became the first German man to reach the Wimbledon final since Boris Becker in 1995. Becker, a three-time champion, and Michael Stich, who won the title in 1991, remain the only German men to have lifted the Wimbledon trophy.