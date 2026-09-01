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Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To Djokovic’s Shock US Open Exit

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By Ernest Victor
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Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 US Open.
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2026 US Open.

Key Takeaways

  • Carlos Alcaraz said Novak Djokovic’s first-round exit at the US Open shocked him, after he watched the fifth set of Djokovic’s loss to Mariano Navone.
  • Alcaraz spoke after opening his own Flushing Meadows campaign with a win over Roman Safiullin, and noted it was Djokovic’s first opening-round US Open defeat.
  • Alcaraz said Djokovic’s early exit could clear his route to the semi-finals in that draw section, but he will focus match-by-match while adjusting to five-set demands.

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that Novak Djokovic’s first-round exit from the US Open came as a major surprise after he watched the fifth set of the Serbian’s defeat by Mariano Navone.

Alcaraz spoke after beginning his own campaign with a win over Roman Safiullin at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic’s defeat was his first in the opening round of the US Open, a result Alcaraz said showed how difficult it is to progress through a Grand Slam.

“I saw the fifth set. And well, obviously it was the first time that Novak lost the first round here in this tournament. So it’s a big surprise, to be honest,” Alcaraz said at a press conference. “Someone like Novak going out in the tournament in the first round, it’s surprising.”

Djokovic’s exit could give Alcaraz a clearer path to the semi-finals in his section of the draw, but the Spaniard said he was not thinking that far ahead. “You say it was in my part of the draw, but, you know, he was in the semi. So for me, the semi is too far away. So I just try to be on my run,” he said.

Novak Djokovic at the 2026 US Open.
Novak Djokovic at the 2026 US Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about the physical challenge of returning to best-of-five-set tennis.

“The body gets used to not playing five sets. When you get back to that rhythm of competition, a Grand Slam, well, physically, you think, if you’re going to hold on or not,” Alcaraz said.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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