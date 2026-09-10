VIDEO: She Begged Me Not To Tell Her Mother – Nimmy Ferrari’s Father Reveals Secret About Her House

The father of late Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari has responded to allegations made by her mother over the burial of the actress and ownership of her newly completed house.

Naija News reports that Nimmy’s mother accused her late daughter’s father of attempting to exhume her remains from the property, allegedly to enable the family to take control of and sell the house.

Reacting to the allegations, Nimmy’s father denied having any intention of harming his daughter, saying he could not have killed his own child.

He explained that Nimmy was the one who informed him that she was already at a hospital for fibroid surgery.

According to him, he questioned why she did not inform him earlier after learning that she had gone to the hospital for the procedure.

He also claimed that he became concerned after learning that Nimmy had already paid for some medical examinations and that the proposed surgery would cost about ₦3.6 million.

The actress’ father said he suggested that she consider another doctor in Abeokuta whom he knew and who, according to him, could offer an alternative treatment.

He said: “I can’t kpai my child. She called me that she was already at the hospital for f!bro!d surgery. I asked why she didn’t tell me earlier. I know people who treat it with herbs. She said they had already collected scan fees and the surgery would cost 3.6 million. And I suggested a doctor I know in Abeokuta instead.

“About the house, she called me and said she wanted to build her own house. I told the elders in the family and they said we should cut out a portion for her from our family land.

“While I was building the house for her, she begged me not to let her mother know about it. That the first land she bought through her mother. Her mother later sold the land.”

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