‘There Might Be Another #EndSARS Protest Soon’ – DeeOne Knocks IGP Disu Over Recording Of Policemen

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star cum comedian, DeeOne, has predicted that another #EndSARS protest may soon erupt in Nigeria following the recent remark by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu,

Naija News reports that DeeOne made this known in a post on his Instagram page, while reacting to reports of the IGP cautioning Nigerians against video-recording police officers on duty.

Disu said Nigerians should exercise restraint when exercising their rights to record police officers on official duty, stressing that the trend is demoralising to police officers.

Reacting to the development, DeeOne warned the IGP against making careless statements that could trigger unrest in the country, noting that his statement could encourage indisciplined officers to keep intimidating Nigerians on the road.

DeeOne urged the IGP to focus more on ensuring that there’s harmony and synergy between the police and the citizens rather than making statements that can destabilise the entire country.

He said, “Very soon, there might be another #End SARS protest in Nigeria. Do you know that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Disu made a careless statement yesterday. Saying that citizens should not record police. He says they should allow police to do their job.

“I beg, which kind country we dey run? Don’t forget that what even started End SARS in the first place was viral videos of police victimising citizens. The IGP needs to understand that many of the police officers on the road are not mentally ok. They just carry guns but many of them are drunk.

“So if you really care about the citizens of your country, why should we not record the officers in public places? It’s for the safety of the citizens. Police are supposed to have body cameras. Some reasonable officers will even be the first to record you before you start to record them.

“I went to the police station the other day, one of the officers don high. And his colleagues are aware. They were telling me to leave him because he’s already high. Imagine that kind of person on the road with a gun. These are the little, little things that can trigger a country.

“That’s why I’m saying this IGP, we no understand you. You are not doing well. You are not doing well. If it starts now, I hope you will be able to handle it? Please, we love this country so much, we don’t want this country to stumble. A statement like this can stumble the entire country.

“And I want to appreciate the NBA for calling the IGP to order. Please stop making careless statements to impress the police. As a good IGP, your job is to ensure that there’s harmony and synergy between the police and the citizens. No police officer is greater than citizens, once they wear that uniform they feel they are greater than you.”