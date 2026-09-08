They Have Not Been Given To Me – Ortom Tackles Alia Over Seized Vehicles

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused the incumbent Governor Hyacinth Alia of abandoning democratic norms.

Naija News reports that Ortom made the allegation during an appearance on Arise Television.

He claimed that Alia no longer believes in the rule of law and is only interested in witch-hunting and running his opponents down.

“What we are witnessing in the last three years and some months is that here is a government that doesn’t believe in the rule of law, but believes in witch-hunting, believes in running opponents down,” he stated.

He cited the seizure of 23 official vehicles allocated to him and members of his former administration.

According to Ortom, the vehicles were legitimately approved by the State Executive Council as used assets after more than four years of service. He said the government took them without prior notice.

Ortom said he took the matter to court and won, adding that the court ordered the return of the vehicles and awarded him ₦5 million in damages.

“As I talk to you those vehicles have not been given to me. He hasn’t even appealed,” Ortom said.

He also accused the governor of ordering traditional rulers not to receive him when he visited his kinsmen recently to discuss his wife’s senatorial ambition.

“The governor directed that no chief should receive me, and I shouldn’t speak to any of them,” Ortom claimed.