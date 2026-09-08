INEC Picks Date For Bye-elections In Kano, Gombe, Bauchi, Delta States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2026, to conduct five bye-elections across four states.

Naija News reports that the affected states are Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta.

The bye-election would involve one federal and four state constituencies.

The date for the bye-elections was confirmed by INEC’s Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Tunde Oketola, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The commission will conduct a bye-election in the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State; Bauchi State will have two state constituency elections covering Disina and Sakwa, while voters in Delta State will elect a representative for the Udu State Constituency.

In Kano State, the by-election will hold in the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency.

INEC is expected to provide further details on the electoral timetable, guidelines and other arrangements ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that politicians and political parties who engage in abusive campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections risk possible jail terms or fines.

The Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, made this known in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Sunday.

He said any party or politician found guilty of abusive, intemperate or inflammatory language in their campaigns risks heavy financial penalties and possible imprisonment under the Electoral Act 2026.

Naija News reports that he urged politicians to avoid coercion, hate speech, and threats of harm in their campaigns.