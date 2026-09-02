Uber Announces 3,300 Job Cuts Globally

Uber is cutting about 10% of its global workforce as the ride-hailing company reduces management layers, combines teams and tightens its rules on remote work.

Uber Technologies has announced plans to cut about 3,300 jobs worldwide as part of an organisational overhaul to reduce management layers and simplify operations.

Naija News reports that the cuts represent about 10% of Uber’s workforce, according to a message sent to employees on Wednesday, September 2, by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dara Khosrowshahi.

The company said it had notified affected employees, except in countries where local employment procedures must be followed first. Uber did not provide a country-by-country breakdown of the affected positions.

Khosrowshahi told employees that Uber’s expansion over the past five years had increased organisational complexity, including additional management layers and fragmented responsibilities.

“But that growth has also brought complexity: more layers, more coordination, more fragmented ownership,” he said.

Under the restructuring, Uber has reduced the number of employees sitting seven or more organisational layers below the chief executive by 20% and cut the number of teams with only one or two direct reports by nearly 50%.

The company is also combining some operations and technology teams. Its three delivery operations covering restaurants, retail and direct delivery will be brought together, while its Core Services Engineering and Science teams will also be combined.

Khosrowshahi said the company expects the changes to reduce costs, with savings redirected toward growth, innovation, and other areas Uber considers priorities in the coming years.

Uber is also tightening its workplace policy. The company said most employees currently working remotely would be required to move to an office, leaving only about 1% of its workforce fully remote.

Its hybrid work policy will continue to require employees covered by the arrangement to work from an office three days each week.

Uber said global teams would be concentrated mainly in New York and San Francisco, while regional, local and technology teams would be based in designated hubs.