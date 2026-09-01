Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as cooking gas, remains a major concern for Nigerian households as the cost of clean cooking fuel continues to put pressure on family budgets.

Based on the latest price figures, cooking gas is currently selling at ₦1,250 per kilogramme, meaning consumers buying larger quantities will pay proportionately more depending on the size of their cylinders.

A 1kg refill is priced at about ₦1,250, while 3kg costs approximately ₦3,750. A 5kg cylinder costs about ₦6,250, while 10kg costs around ₦12,500.

For larger household cylinders, 12kg of cooking gas costs about ₦15,000, while a 12.5kg refill is priced at approximately ₦15,625.

The figures are calculated at the supplied rate of ₦1,250 per kilogramme. Actual retail prices may differ depending on the location, gas plant, distributor, transportation expenses and retailer margins.

Recent reports show that LPG prices can vary considerably across Nigerian cities because of differences in supply, transportation costs, and distance from major depots.

Why Cooking Gas Prices Vary In Nigeria

1. Foreign exchange fluctuations

The naira exchange rate remains a major factor influencing LPG prices.

Although Nigeria is a major producer of natural gas, the domestic LPG market remains exposed to international prices and imported supplies. Changes in the naira’s value against the dollar can therefore increase the cost of bringing LPG into the country and affect prices throughout the supply chain.

The Federal Government has identified foreign exchange volatility as one of the factors behind recent increases in cooking-gas prices.

2. Transportation And Logistics Costs

Cooking gas depends heavily on transportation because the product must be moved from terminals and depots to filling plants and eventually to retailers.

Higher diesel and vehicle operating costs, haulage charges, road conditions and long distances between gas depots and retail outlets can all increase the final price paid by consumers.

Industry operators have described LPG as a logistics-dependent commodity, with several costs accumulating between the depot and the final consumer.

3. Availability And Supply

LPG availability also plays an important role in determining prices.

When supply is limited while demand remains high, marketers and retailers may increase their prices. Conversely, improved supply can result in lower prices in some markets.

An energy expert recently attributed a sharp increase in cooking-gas prices partly to supply problems, despite Nigeria having significant gas resources.

4. International LPG and crude oil prices

Global energy market conditions can also affect the Nigerian LPG market.

International movements in crude oil and LPG prices can influence the cost of LPG supplied to the Nigerian market. Global supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions and changes in demand can therefore eventually affect local consumers.

Industry reports in 2026 linked increases in domestic LPG prices to global energy-market pressures as well as local supply challenges.

5. Depot and ex-depot prices

The amount marketers pay to obtain LPG from suppliers or depots is another important component of the final retail price.

When depot or gantry prices rise, retailers and distributors often face higher acquisition costs. However, a reduction in depot prices does not necessarily result in an immediate equivalent reduction at retail outlets because other expenses remain within the distribution chain.

6. Seasonal demand

Demand for cooking gas can rise during festive periods when households prepare more meals.

A sudden increase in demand can put pressure on available supplies and transportation networks, particularly when it coincides with supply shortages.

Reports have previously linked seasonal demand increases and higher haulage charges to sharp increases in LPG prices.

7. Retailer margins and location

Consumers living far away from major LPG depots may pay more because of additional transportation and distribution costs.

Retailers also incur expenses such as rent, staff costs, equipment maintenance, loading charges and other operational expenses. These costs can be reflected in the final price charged to customers.

This explains why the same quantity of cooking gas may sell at different prices in different parts of the country.