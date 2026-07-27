Cooking Gas Price Drops Amid Rising Imports

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has continued to decline in parts of Nigeria over the past three weeks.

A recent market survey by journalists showed that the price of a kilogramme of cooking gas had dropped to as low as ₦1,300 in Abuja and its environs, depending on the location.

Naija News understands that the latest price represents a reduction from the ₦1,450 previously recorded in some areas.

Checks at some filling stations in Abuja showed that Ranoil, Shafa and AP Ardova now sell LPG at ₦1,350, ₦1,300 and ₦1,400 per kilogramme, respectively.

The prices are lower than the ₦1,450 to ₦1,500 per kilogramme previously recorded at the outlets.

The decline has also been recorded at the depot level, with depot owners now selling LPG for between ₦997 and ₦1,030 per kilogramme.

This is a reduction from prices that had risen to as high as ₦1,100 per kilogramme.

Cooking gas retailers in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory have also reduced their prices.

Most retailers in Dawaki, Kubwa, Gwarimpa and Lugbe now sell LPG at about ₦1,500 per kilogramme.

The price is down from around ₦1,700 per kilogramme previously recorded in the areas.

The reduction in the price of cooking gas comes amid a significant increase in LPG imports into the country.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that LPG imports increased significantly in June 2026.

According to the data, LPG imports rose by 1,400 per cent to 1.5 kilotonnes per day in June.

The increase in supply has coincided with the recent decline in cooking gas prices recorded across parts of the country.