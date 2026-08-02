Price Of Cooking Gas Across Regions In Nigeria

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as cooking gas, has begun to moderate across parts of Nigeria following improved supply and declining wholesale costs.

However, the relief remains uneven, with consumers in northern and remote parts of the country paying significantly more than residents of Lagos and other cities close to major LPG storage and loading facilities.

Market checks by Naija News indicate that retail cooking gas prices currently range from about ₦1,100 to ₦1,650 per kilogram across major Nigerian cities.

Some neighbourhood retailers, particularly those operating far from major gas plants, may charge between ₦1,600 and ₦1,800 per kilogram after transportation, storage and operating costs are included.

The latest prices represent an improvement from the severe supply shortage recorded in May and parts of June 2026, when cooking gas sold for as much as ₦2,000 to ₦2,500 per kilogram in some locations.

Cooking Gas Prices Across Major Nigerian Cities

Consumers in Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta currently enjoy some of the lowest cooking gas prices in the country, with retailers charging between ₦1,100 and ₦1,350 per kilogram.

In Benin City, Port Harcourt and Warri, cooking gas sells for between ₦1,150 and ₦1,400 per kilogram, depending on the retailer and the distance from the nearest loading facility.

Residents of Onitsha and Enugu pay between ₦1,200 and ₦1,450 per kilogram, while the price in Abuja and its surrounding communities ranges from ₦1,250 to ₦1,500 per kilogram.

The cost is higher in the North-West, where consumers in Kano and Kaduna pay between ₦1,300 and ₦1,550 per kilogram.

Maiduguri and other parts of the North-East record the highest prices among the surveyed locations. Retailers in the region charge between ₦1,350 and ₦1,650 per kilogram, largely because of the cost of transporting gas over long distances from southern depots.

Current Regional Price Breakdown

Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta: ₦1,100 to ₦1,350 per kilogram

Benin City, Port Harcourt and Warri: ₦1,150 to ₦1,400 per kilogram

Onitsha and Enugu: ₦1,200 to ₦1,450 per kilogram

Abuja and environs: ₦1,250 to ₦1,500 per kilogram

Kano and Kaduna: ₦1,300 to ₦1,550 per kilogram

Maiduguri and the North-East: ₦1,350 to ₦1,650 per kilogram

Ilorin and its environs: ₦1,330 to ₦1,500

These prices are not uniform within each city. Consumers purchasing from major LPG plants may pay less than those buying from small neighbourhood retailers.

What Consumers Will Pay To Refill Cylinders

At the prevailing retail prices, the amount required to refill a cooking gas cylinder depends heavily on the consumer’s location.

In Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta, refilling a 5kg cylinder will cost between ₦5,500 and ₦6,750. A 6kg refill will cost between ₦6,600 and ₦8,100, while a 12.5kg cylinder will require between ₦13,750 and ₦16,875.

In Abuja, consumers will pay between ₦6,250 and ₦7,500 for 5kg, while a 12.5kg cylinder will cost between ₦15,625 and ₦18,750.

Residents of Kano and Kaduna may spend between ₦6,500 and ₦7,750 to purchase 5kg of gas. Refilling a 12.5kg cylinder in the two cities will cost between ₦16,250 and ₦19,375.

In Maiduguri and other parts of the North-East, a 5kg refill will cost between ₦6,750 and ₦8,250. Consumers refilling a 12.5kg cylinder may pay between ₦16,875 and ₦20,625.

Across the national retail range, a 5kg refill costs approximately ₦5,500 to ₦8,250, while a 6kg cylinder costs between ₦6,600 and ₦9,900. A standard 12.5kg refill ranges from ₦13,750 to ₦20,625.

Wholesale Depot Prices Decline

The decline in retail prices has been supported by softer prices at major LPG depots.

Earlier market figures placed prices at Lagos depots, including Navgas, NIPCO and 11PLC, between ₦1,025 and ₦1,075 per kilogram.

More recent July data showed further adjustments among major suppliers. On July 16, PPMC reduced its wholesale price to ₦1,010 per kilogram, while NIPCO Lagos maintained a rate of ₦1,025. Rainoil Lagos sold at ₦1,030 per kilogram, while Matrix Warri charged about ₦1,100.

A separate depot tracker updated on July 30 showed that a 20-metric-tonne load sold for about ₦19.6m at Dangote, ₦20m at Navgas, ₦20.2m at PPMC Apapa and ₦21.5m at NIPCO and Rainoil. These figures translate to nominal wholesale prices of approximately ₦980 to ₦1,075 per kilogram before transportation and other distribution expenses.

In early July, Dangote-affiliated marketers reportedly offered LPG at ₦985 per kilogram, below the average depot rate of about ₦1,030 at the time. NIPCO, 11PLC, Ardova and Techno Oil were quoted at ₦1,030, while Navgas and Rainoil sold at approximately ₦1,050 per kilogram.