Cooking Gas Price Rises To ₦1,300/kg

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as cooking gas, has risen to about ₦1,300 per kilogram in Lagos, representing an 8.3 per cent increase from the ₦1,200 recorded in August 2026.

According to Vanguard, checks in Lagos showed that prices varied among gas plants, with accredited outlets selling a kilogramme for about ₦1,300, while some smaller plants charged between ₦1,350 and ₦1,400, depending on location.

Dealers said prices were higher in some other parts of the country.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Inyang Edu, attributed the increase to a combination of factors rather than a single cause.

Edu said global geopolitical tensions, including the conflict involving the United States and Iran, had increased volatility in international energy markets.

He explained that the effect on Nigeria was being transmitted through international energy prices, shipping and insurance charges, foreign exchange exposure, domestic transportation and the availability of LPG in the local market.

Edu said, “For Nigeria, the effect is transmitted through several channels: international energy prices, shipping and insurance costs, foreign-exchange exposure, domestic logistics and, most importantly for LPG, the availability and cost of supply into the domestic market.

“The immediate consequence is that the cost of LPG has increased along the entire supply chain—from the depot to the LPG plant and ultimately to the consumer.

“When the replacement cost of LPG rises at the depot, the marketer cannot continue selling at the previous price without making a loss.

“The cost of transportation, loading, financing, plant operations, personnel, maintenance and other logistics must also be recovered before the product reaches the consumer.

“This is particularly painful for households because cooking gas is no longer a luxury fuel. Millions of Nigerian families, restaurants, bakeries, food vendors, schools, hotels and other businesses now depend on LPG

“When LPG becomes unaffordable, some households are forced to reduce consumption or revert to alternative fuels such as firewood and charcoal. That undermines Nigeria’s clean-cooking objectives and can have serious environmental and public-health consequences.

“We have seen the consequences of supply constraints before. In June 2026, the Nigeria Mid and Down Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) reported a year-to-date LPG supply deficit of about 91,966 metric tonnes, demonstrating that the domestic market has been experiencing structural supply challenges in addition to the international price pressures.”

He explained that depot prices could change frequently depending on product availability, the source of supply, location, logistics and commercial arrangements between suppliers and buyers.

Edu said available market information as of September 16 indicated that 20 metric tonnes of LPG in the Lagos market were selling for between ₦20 million and ₦22.7 million, depending on the supplier and depot.

He said, “As at September 16, 2026, publicly available market information indicates that 20 metric tonnes, MT, transactions in the Lagos market are broadly around ₦20 million–₦22.7 million range, depending on the depot and supplier.

“For example, current market listings show approximately ₦22 million at Ardova, ₦22.7 million at Stockgap and about ₦20 million at Panocean.”

He added that some other market listings put the price of 20MT between ₦19.9 million and ₦20.3 million, highlighting the variation in prices among suppliers and locations.