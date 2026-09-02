UBA Apologise To Customers Over Banking App Breakdown After Naija News Report

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has apologised to its customers after continued disruption to its mobile banking application has prevented some users from accessing the platform since Sunday.

Naija News had earlier reported that the development has left affected customers unable to log in to the application and conduct transactions, prompting complaints on social media.

UBA, in a message sent to customers at about 1:51 pm on Tuesday, acknowledged the problem and advised them to use alternative banking channels while efforts were being made to restore the service.

The outage had earlier triggered complaints from several UBA customers on 𝕏, with some reporting difficulties accessing their accounts through the bank’s mobile application.

Some customers said they had resorted to Automated Teller Machines (ATM), USSD banking and visits to UBA branches to carry out transactions.

The disruption also raised concerns among users, who claimed the bank’s mobile application had experienced similar outages several times in the past two months.

For customers who rely heavily on the application for transfers, bill payments and other banking services, the recurring disruptions have reportedly caused inconvenience.

Breaking its silence on the development, UBA informed customers that it was working to restore access to the application.

The bank, while apologising for the disruption, encouraged customers to use its other transaction channels pending resolution of the technical problem.

The message sent by the bank to customers read, “You may be unable to log in to your UBA Mobile App. Kindly transact with our other channels as we work to resolve this quickly. Apologies for the inconvenience.”