‘Una Wan Steal Our Money?’ – Nigerians Laments Over Shutdown Of UBA App

Customers of United Bank for Africa (UBA) have taken to social media to express frustration over their inability to access their accounts and carry out transactions through the bank’s mobile application.

Several users on 𝕏 claimed that the UBA app had been inaccessible since Sunday, leaving them with limited alternatives for performing banking transactions.

Some affected customers said they had resorted to using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, USSD services and physical branches to access their funds and complete transactions.

The development has also sparked concerns among some customers who alleged that the mobile banking platform had experienced similar disruptions several times in the past two months.

According to the affected users, the recurring inability to use the application has made digital banking difficult, particularly for customers who depend largely on the platform for transfers and other transactions.

As of the time of filing this report, UBA had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the reported disruption or indicating when normal services on the application would be restored.

Here are some reactions from customers of UBA:

@FalolaOpeyemi5 wrote, “How can a bank app be this useless, I have not been able to use UBA app for past 24 hours.

@UBAGroup, I really don’t know how swear for you guys.”

@HoshOdyssey said, “This is over 24hours now I cannot access the UBA app like be fr please!!! What kind of app crash down is this? If your team weren’t ready to launch a new app why? Begin to migrate people there? Una wan steal our money ni?? @UBAGroup @UBACares”

@FalolaOpeyemi5 stated, “It’s September 1st, and I still can’t access my UBA app. In big 2026, how can a bank as big as UBA continue to have these frequent issues with its app?

“To make matters worse, there has been no communication from any quarter regarding the outage. @UBAGroup, this way of treating your customers is below par and frankly disgraceful.@TonyOElumelu, @OliverAlawuba, Sirs, your customers are stranded. Kindly intervene.”

@LTFBWU wrote, “UBA Abegggg Make I no crash out because of una abeggg, You wan lock me away from my money?”

@Rockit015, “UBA always maintaining that their nonsense mobile app and it has never been better!”

@babyflaako said, “UBA is such an unreliable bank with an unreliable network bro.”

@Gigi_SaidWhat said, “@UBACares since yesterday your app has refused to work. Do you want me starve today??????”

@Amaray252 stated, “Uba app has been down since three days now…..and they are not doing anything to recify.

“I’ve tried using mtn, glo, Airtel to open the app,still not opening. What’s the problem????”

@iam__temmyyy said, “@UBAGroup, I wasn’t able to buy dinner last night because your bank app didn’t work. This morning again, I’m still on empty stomach because I’m still unable to access my money. Do the needful before I starve to death! 😒😒💔”

@_PetrJoe_ reacted, “UBA please we need an update on the mobile app. I used it some days ago to check my balance but now the app is telling me this. I thought my app was old until I uninstalled it and install another version. I’m using Android 14. Please 🙏 help us work on it.”