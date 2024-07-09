Why I Surround Myself With Talented Individuals – Elumelu

Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has acknowledged that he does not possess all the necessary talents to be a successful entrepreneur. Instead, he surrounds himself with talented individuals.

Tony Elumelu said his weakness in some talent was why he surrounded himself with people who have it.

Describing it as his own life limitation, the Chair of Heirs Holdings said life required that one should support oneself with what he or she lacks.

Elumelu advised his 1.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) to surround themselves with people who have more advantages than they have in areas they are lacking.

“Talent I don’t have, I surround myself with people who have it. You must recognize your limitations but make sure you are intelligent enough to support yourself with those who are better, those who are more intelligent in that area than yourself,” Tony Elumelu wrote on his handle, on Monday.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Chairman of Transcorp Hotels, at the inauguration of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council, in Abuja, by President Bola Tinubu, said efforts by the federal government to reduce hardship in the economy were commendable.

Elumelu, who is one of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council members, said addressing food security would help in the economic growth of the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Elumelu expressed enthusiasm for the future and the importance of agriculture in driving economic change.

“It’s good for Nigeria to be talking about food security because it is time we put more food on the table and also at affordable prices,” he said.