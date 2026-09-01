Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Other Food Commodities This Week

Food prices remain a major concern for Nigerian households as the cost of staple foods, cooking ingredients, meat, fish and other essential items continues to vary across markets.

A review of the latest market price range shows that a 50kg bag of local rice sells for about ₦55,000, while a similar quantity of foreign rice costs approximately ₦65,000.

Consumers purchasing smaller quantities of imported rice can buy a 25kg bag for around ₦33,000.

The prices of beans, tomatoes, pepper, onions, vegetable oil, chicken, meat, and fish also vary widely, depending on location, quality, season, and supply conditions.

Rice remains one of the most widely consumed staple foods in Nigeria, with local and foreign varieties recording different price levels.

Based on the latest price range:

Local rice – 50kg bag: ₦55,000

Foreign rice – 50kg bag: ₦65,000

Foreign rice – 25kg bag: ₦33,000

Beans sell for between ₦85,000 and ₦125,000. Beans, another major staple in Nigerian households, are also recording significant price variations.

A 100kg bag of brown beans currently sells for between ₦85,000 and ₦115,000, while a similar quantity of white beans ranges from ₦85,000 to ₦125,000.

For consumers who buy in smaller quantities, a Derica measure sells for between ₦1,000 and ₦1,600.

Brown beans – 100kg bag: ₦85,000 – ₦115,000

White beans – 100kg bag: ₦85,000 – ₦125,000

Derica measure: ₦1,000 – ₦1,600

Tomato, pepper and onion prices vary

The cost of fresh food ingredients also differs significantly depending on the season and supply.

A basket of tomatoes currently sells for between ₦28,000 and ₦45,000, while a big sack of pepper ranges from ₦32,000 to ₦60,000.

A bag of onions sells for between ₦60,000 and ₦115,000.

Basket of tomatoes ₦28,000 – ₦45,000

Big sack of pepper ₦32,000 – ₦60,000

Bag of onions ₦60,000 – ₦115,000

The prices of tomatoes, pepper and onions are particularly affected by seasonal production, weather conditions, spoilage, transportation and the distance between farming communities and major urban markets.

Vegetable oil costs up to ₦95,000 for 25 litres

Vegetable oil prices also remain high, with the amount consumers pay depending on the quantity purchased.

A 25-litre container of vegetable oil sells for between ₦65,000 and ₦95,000, while five litres costs between ₦16,000 and ₦22,000.

25 litres ₦65,000 – ₦95,000

5 litres ₦16,000 – ₦22,000

1 litre ₦3,200 – ₦4,500

Chicken, beef and goat meat prices

Poultry and meat prices also vary depending on the size and type of the product.

A live broiler chicken currently sells for between ₦10,000 and ₦23,000, depending largely on its size and weight.

A kilogramme of frozen chicken costs between ₦5,000 and ₦7,500, while both beef and goat meat are sold for between ₦7,000 and ₦8,000 per kilogramme.

Live broiler chicken: ₦10,000 – ₦23,000

Frozen chicken – 1kg: ₦5,000 – ₦7,500

Beef – 1kg: ₦7,000 – ₦8,000

Goat meat – 1kg: ₦7,000 – ₦8,000

Fish prices rise with size and freshness

Fish remains an important source of protein for many Nigerian households, but prices differ based on the species, size, freshness and source.

A kilogramme of Titus, also known as mackerel, sells for between ₦6,000 and ₦7,500.

A kilogramme of croaker costs between ₦6,800 and ₦7,500, while fresh fish caught and sold on the same day ranges from ₦8,000 to ₦18,000, depending on the type and size of the fish.

Titus (mackerel): ₦6,000 – ₦7,500

Croaker: ₦6,800 – ₦7,500

Fresh fish – same-day catch: ₦8,000 – ₦18,000

Stockfish head (Apama) – per bag: ₦350,000 – ₦450,000

Stockfish fillets – 30kg bag: ₦850,000 – ₦1,150,000

Stockfish ears – per bag: ₦700,000 – ₦850,000

Stockfish cutlet – 30kg bag: ₦800,000 – ₦950,000