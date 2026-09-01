Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

The price of cement in Nigeria remains a major concern for builders, contractors, property developers and prospective homeowners as the cost of construction materials continues to put pressure on building projects.

Based on the latest price range provided, a 50kg bag of cement from some leading brands is currently selling for between ₦12,000 and ₦14,000, depending on the brand and purchase location.

The figures show that Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Mangal Cement are priced at about ₦12,000 per 50kg bag, while Lafarge Cement sells for approximately ₦12,200.

Meanwhile, Linma White Cement is priced higher at about ₦14,000 per bag.

Dangote Cement – ₦12,000

BUA Cement – ₦12,000

Mangal Cement – ₦12,000

Lafarge Cement – ₦12,200

Linma White Cement – ₦14,000

Prices, however, may vary from one location to another because of transportation expenses, dealer margins, supply conditions, and other market factors.

Recent industry data showed that cement prices had risen significantly across parts of Nigeria during 2026, with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission noting that prices in some areas reached between ₦13,000 and ₦15,000 in July.

One of the major factors behind the high cost of cement is the increasing cost of energy required to manufacture the product.

Cement production is energy-intensive, with manufacturers relying heavily on gas, coal and diesel to operate their plants. Rising energy costs therefore increase overall production costs.

Dangote Cement Chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, previously said energy accounts for about 60 per cent of the company’s cement production cost, highlighting the importance of energy prices to the final cost of the product.