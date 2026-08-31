I Wasn’t Invited To Baby Showers Because I Had No Child – Mo Bimpe 

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has opened up on a painful period in her life when she was deliberately left out of events involving children because she had not become a mother.

Naija News reports that the actress shared her experience in an emotional Instagram post while speaking to women who are currently trying to conceive.

Bimpe revealed that there was a time when she stopped receiving invitations to baby showers, naming ceremonies, children’s birthday parties and other celebrations involving kids.

She later discovered that some people she knew had intentionally excluded her because she did not have a child.

According to her, the experience was deeply painful because she had always loved children and wanted to be part of the happiness and celebrations of people around her.

She wrote: “A few months ago, I would never have imagined writing this. Last night, as I returned home from celebrating baby Rakeem, I got emotional. Not because of the party itself, but because it reminded me of a difficult season. There was a time when I wasn’t invited to baby showers, naming ceremonies, children’s birthdays, or anything related to kids. Sometimes, these were people I knew personally.

“People I laughed with, worked with, and genuinely cared about. I remember wondering what I had done wrong. Later, I found out that some people intentionally left me out because I didn’t have children. At the time, it hurt deeply. Not because I wanted pity, but because I loved children. I wanted to celebrate with people. I wanted to share in their joy. What many people don’t realise is that struggling to conceive is already hard enough. The waiting is hard. The questions are hard. The insults are hard. The silent prayers are hard.

“Please don’t make it harder by excluding people. A woman without a child is not less deserving of love, friendship, inclusion, or celebration. Invite her. Love her. Celebrate with her. You never truly know what someone is carrying behind their smile.”