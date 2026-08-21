Vandals Steal Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Manhole Covers, Destroy Fencing

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that vandals have stolen no fewer than 1,800 manhole covers on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He added that vandals have also destroyed about one kilometre of clear-view fencing along the project.

Umahi, who spoke through the Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. Olufemi Dare, at a joint press briefing with the Lagos State Police Command in Lagos on Thursday, said the scale of vandalism was threatening the federal government’s huge investment in the coastal road project.

Dare disclosed that the Police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the vandalism of infrastructure and the creation of illegal U-turns along the highway.

He explained that nine of the suspects were arrested in connection with alleged vandalism, while three others were apprehended for allegedly creating illegal U-turns and collecting money from motorists who used the unauthorised openings.

Naija News reports that the Controller added that five of the suspects had already been charged in court, while investigations were ongoing into the other accomplices.

He said: “Many of them have been arrested, and some of them are even being charged because those you are seeing here are those that are yet to be charged because they are still investigating their activities in order to get to the root of the matter.

“They have receivers. And we must get to their receivers and ensure that all of them have work.”

Giving details of the damage, Dare said the 1,800 stolen manhole covers formed part of the drainage infrastructure on the coastal road, which the vandals broke by removing the concrete covers and removing the reinforcement iron embedded in them for sale.

“Between January and now, 1,000 metres, which is one kilometre of this clear-view fence, have been vandalised, have been taken away,” Dare said.

He added that about 75 directional signs had also been cut down and removed, warning that their removal could create serious challenges for motorists, particularly first-time users unfamiliar with the route.

The Controller conveyed the displeasure of the Minister that criminals were undermining government efforts. He, however, assured that the vandals would be brought to justice.

Dare commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Eddie Lawal, and personnel of the recently launched Coastal Guards for their efforts to secure the highway.

The Controller also warned motorists against using the coastal highway for prohibited activities, stressing that trailers were not allowed to park on the highway, while tricycles, bicycles, illegal U-turns, destitution and rearing of animals were also prohibited.

“We don’t want trailer to park on Coastal Road. Coastal Road is not a trailer park. It is a superhighway,” he warned.

He urged the police to ensure that suspects arrested were prosecuted and, if found guilty, subjected to the maximum punishment prescribed by law.