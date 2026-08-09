“I Am Waiting For A Debate On This” – Umahi Challenges Critics Of Lagos-Calabar Highway Project

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has challenged critics of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to a public debate, insisting that the project is progressing and will help unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Umahi spoke on Sunday during a press conference and stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the minister dismissed claims that the project would not progress beyond Epe, Lagos State, saying construction had already advanced beyond the area.

“Now, let anybody tell me any state that is not a construction site under President Bola Tinubu.

“I am waiting for a debate on this. The debate is on why people attack the Coastal Highway. They don’t want the Niger Delta where we drill the oil to benefit [from projects]. They darken counsel without knowledge. You said, ‘This thing will not pass Epe.’ It has since passed Epe,” Umahi said.

Umahi said work was ongoing on different sections of the project, which he said was estimated to cost about ₦4bn per kilometre.

He said Lot 1 had been completed, while Lot 2 was more than 80 per cent completed.

“In fact, Lot 1 has since been completed, and Lot 2 is over 80 per cent done. We are in Ondo. We were there the other day. We have done over 30 per cent of the job in Calabar and Akwa Ibom. We have started the largest section – 180km by 2,” he said.

According to the Minister, the remaining sections were in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Edo states.

“We are just left with the Bayelsa, the Delta, Rivers and then the Edo sections,” Umahi added.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State also said those who doubted the possibility of completing the project should not be blamed, noting that President Bola Tinubu had achieved what appeared impossible.

“I do not blame those who think that it is impossible because this president [Bola Tinubu] has been doing the impossible because he is divine; God brought him,” he said.

The Minister’s defence of the project came amid sustained criticism of the coastal highway, which was flagged off in May 2024.

Opposition parties and some activists have criticised the federal government for embarking on the project, describing it as a potential white elephant project.

Critics have also argued that the government should prioritise the rehabilitation of existing roads that are in poor condition and redirect funds to other pressing needs.

The 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is designed to link Lagos with Cross River State through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

The project has also generated controversy over the demolition of buildings along its route, with some Nigerians questioning the timing and prioritisation of the massive infrastructure project.

However, Umahi maintained that the coastal highway was in the best interest of Nigerians and would contribute to opening up the country’s economy.