Osun: Police Allegedly Fire Tear Gas At Voters, Election Officials

Voters and election officials at a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ife East Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday, alleged that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) fired tear gas to intimidate voters ahead of the ongoing election.

According to Sahara Reporters, the incident occurred at Ward 10, Modakeke III, in Ife East Local Government Area.

Voters and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials gathered at the RAC centre to proceed to their respective polling units with election materials.

Sources who spoke with the platform mentioned above claimed that operatives of the force fired tear gas to intimidate residents from coming out to vote and monitor the electoral process.

One of the sources alleged that the atmosphere at the scene became tense after police operatives fired tear gas at people who had assembled at the centre.

The source said, “Current situation in Ife East Ward 10 (Modakeke Ward 3): The police have started firing tear gas at us at the RAC centre. We had already assembled and were fully prepared to move to our various polling units with the election materials alongside the INEC officials before this unfortunate incident occurred.

“They are using this to intimidate people and create fear so that people will not be able to come out and vote and monitor their votes.”