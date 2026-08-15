 Skip to content
News

Osun Polls: Election Results Released So Far

Published
By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Osun governorship election | photo: Premium Times
Osun governorship election | photo: Premium Times

Voting in the Osun State Governorship election has officially ended across the southwest state.

Naija News reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at various polling units have started sorting and counting votes.

See results released so far.

Time: 3:53 p.m.
LGA: Iwo
RA: 08 (Oke Adan I)
PU: 006 (Olumodan)
APC: 139
Accord: 126
ADC: 7
BP: 2
APGA: 1
YPP: 1
ADP: 2
Void: 2

3:48 p.m.

PU007
School of Science, Ondo Road (Yekemi)
Ife-East LGA

Election results
Accord Party – 244
ADC -10
APC -64

Time: 3:50 p.m.
LG: Ola-Oluwa
RA: 08 (Bode-Osi)
PU: 007 (Open Space opposite Olubode Palace, Bode-Osi)
Accord: 167
ADC: 6
ADP: 1
APC: 86
APGA: 1
ZLP: 1
Registered voters: 490
Accredited voters: 315
Total votes: 315
Unused ballot papers: 171
Spoilt ballot papers: 4
Rejected ballot papers: 53

3:48 p.m.

PU – 19 Ataoja ‘D’ Alhaji Woleola Junction II

Ward – 4

Osogbo LGA

Sorting and counting have been concluded at the polling unit, with the Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, recording the highest number of votes.

Results:

Accord – 212

APC – 105

ADC – 6

YPP – 1

ADP – 1

ZLP – 2

APGA – 2

Invalid – 2

Time: 3:47 p.m.
LGA: Ife Central
RA: 04 (Ilare IV)
PU: 003 (Akodi Ajaba)
Accord: 138
ADC: 4
APC: 97
Total valid votes: 239

Time: 3:47 p.m.
LGA: Ifedayo
RA: 5 (Obaale)
PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)
Unit 5
Accord: 101
APC: 57
Counting has ended at the polling unit.

3:42 p.m.

PU Code: 007

PU: 127 AJISUN Compounds

RA: Abogunde/Sagba

Ward 2

Ede North LGA

*Report sheet.*
Accord–104
APC: 37
ADC: 1

Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ife Central
RA: 03 (Ilare III)
PU: 008 (Akodi Obadio)
Accord: 161
AA: 3
ADC: 12
ADP: 1
APC: 105
ZLP: 1
Total valid votes: 283

3: 44 p.m.

PU 01

Ward 03

Adekunle , Ila-orangun,

Ila Local Government

Sorting and counting has ended. The result is as follows:

AA 2

AAC 1

ZLP 2

ADP 1

ADC 1

YPP 1

APGA 2

APM 1

APC 139

Accord 211

VOID 4

Time: 3:44 p.m.
LG: Ifedayo
RA: 5 (Obaale)
PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)
APC: 90
Accord: 129
Invalid: 2
APM: 1
ADC: 1
ADP: 1
Total votes: 225
Total ballots: 491
Counting has ended at the polling unit.

PU Result Live update

Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ilesa East
RA: 08 (Loriomo Isare II)
PU: 006
ADP: 1
APC: 71
Accord: 78

Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ilesa East
RA: 08 (Lisare Palace Area)
PU: 004
Void: 2
AAC: 1
ADC: 6
ADP: 1
AA: 0
ZLP: 0
APM: 1
APC: 186
Accord: 101
Total: 298

PU Results

PU – 20 Opposite Old Government
RA – Ataoja ‘D’
Osogbo LGA

Results:

Accord — 160 votes
APC — 82 votes
ADC — 11 votes
AAC — 1 vote
APGA — 1 vote
Rejected — 2 votes

LGA: Ife Central
RA: 06 (Iremo II)
PU: 008 (Ife Girls High School)
APGA: 1
AAC: 1
ADP: 1
ADC: 4
AA: 3
APC: 53
Accord: 135
Void: 4

Total votes cast: 202
Total valid votes: 198

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.