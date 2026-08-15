Osun Polls: Election Results Released So Far

Voting in the Osun State Governorship election has officially ended across the southwest state.
Naija News reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at various polling units have started sorting and counting votes.
See results released so far.
Time: 3:53 p.m.
LGA: Iwo
RA: 08 (Oke Adan I)
PU: 006 (Olumodan)
APC: 139
Accord: 126
ADC: 7
BP: 2
APGA: 1
YPP: 1
ADP: 2
Void: 2
3:48 p.m.
PU007
School of Science, Ondo Road (Yekemi)
Ife-East LGA
Election results
Accord Party – 244
ADC -10
APC -64
Time: 3:50 p.m.
LG: Ola-Oluwa
RA: 08 (Bode-Osi)
PU: 007 (Open Space opposite Olubode Palace, Bode-Osi)
Accord: 167
ADC: 6
ADP: 1
APC: 86
APGA: 1
ZLP: 1
Registered voters: 490
Accredited voters: 315
Total votes: 315
Unused ballot papers: 171
Spoilt ballot papers: 4
Rejected ballot papers: 53
3:48 p.m.
PU – 19 Ataoja ‘D’ Alhaji Woleola Junction II
Ward – 4
Osogbo LGA
Sorting and counting have been concluded at the polling unit, with the Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, recording the highest number of votes.
Results:
Accord – 212
APC – 105
ADC – 6
YPP – 1
ADP – 1
ZLP – 2
APGA – 2
Invalid – 2
Time: 3:47 p.m.
LGA: Ife Central
RA: 04 (Ilare IV)
PU: 003 (Akodi Ajaba)
Accord: 138
ADC: 4
APC: 97
Total valid votes: 239
Time: 3:47 p.m.
LGA: Ifedayo
RA: 5 (Obaale)
PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)
Unit 5
Accord: 101
APC: 57
Counting has ended at the polling unit.
3:42 p.m.
PU Code: 007
PU: 127 AJISUN Compounds
RA: Abogunde/Sagba
Ward 2
Ede North LGA
*Report sheet.*
Accord–104
APC: 37
ADC: 1
Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ife Central
RA: 03 (Ilare III)
PU: 008 (Akodi Obadio)
Accord: 161
AA: 3
ADC: 12
ADP: 1
APC: 105
ZLP: 1
Total valid votes: 283
3: 44 p.m.
PU 01
Ward 03
Adekunle , Ila-orangun,
Ila Local Government
Sorting and counting has ended. The result is as follows:
AA 2
AAC 1
ZLP 2
ADP 1
ADC 1
YPP 1
APGA 2
APM 1
APC 139
Accord 211
VOID 4
Time: 3:44 p.m.
LG: Ifedayo
RA: 5 (Obaale)
PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)
APC: 90
Accord: 129
Invalid: 2
APM: 1
ADC: 1
ADP: 1
Total votes: 225
Total ballots: 491
Counting has ended at the polling unit.
PU Result Live update
Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ilesa East
RA: 08 (Loriomo Isare II)
PU: 006
ADP: 1
APC: 71
Accord: 78
Time: 3:41 p.m.
LGA: Ilesa East
RA: 08 (Lisare Palace Area)
PU: 004
Void: 2
AAC: 1
ADC: 6
ADP: 1
AA: 0
ZLP: 0
APM: 1
APC: 186
Accord: 101
Total: 298
PU Results
PU – 20 Opposite Old Government
RA – Ataoja ‘D’
Osogbo LGA
Results:
Accord — 160 votes
APC — 82 votes
ADC — 11 votes
AAC — 1 vote
APGA — 1 vote
Rejected — 2 votes
LGA: Ife Central
RA: 06 (Iremo II)
PU: 008 (Ife Girls High School)
APGA: 1
AAC: 1
ADP: 1
ADC: 4
AA: 3
APC: 53
Accord: 135
Void: 4
Total votes cast: 202
Total valid votes: 198
Join the conversation
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.