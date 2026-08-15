Osun Polls: Election Results Released So Far

Voting in the Osun State Governorship election has officially ended across the southwest state.

Naija News reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at various polling units have started sorting and counting votes.

See results released so far.

Time: 3:53 p.m.

LGA: Iwo

RA: 08 (Oke Adan I)

PU: 006 (Olumodan)

APC: 139

Accord: 126

ADC: 7

BP: 2

APGA: 1

YPP: 1

ADP: 2

Void: 2

3:48 p.m.

PU007

School of Science, Ondo Road (Yekemi)

Ife-East LGA

Election results

Accord Party – 244

ADC -10

APC -64

Time: 3:50 p.m.

LG: Ola-Oluwa

RA: 08 (Bode-Osi)

PU: 007 (Open Space opposite Olubode Palace, Bode-Osi)

Accord: 167

ADC: 6

ADP: 1

APC: 86

APGA: 1

ZLP: 1

Registered voters: 490

Accredited voters: 315

Total votes: 315

Unused ballot papers: 171

Spoilt ballot papers: 4

Rejected ballot papers: 53

3:48 p.m.

PU – 19 Ataoja ‘D’ Alhaji Woleola Junction II

Ward – 4

Osogbo LGA

Sorting and counting have been concluded at the polling unit, with the Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, recording the highest number of votes.

Results:

Accord – 212

APC – 105

ADC – 6

YPP – 1

ADP – 1

ZLP – 2

APGA – 2

Invalid – 2

Time: 3:47 p.m.

LGA: Ife Central

RA: 04 (Ilare IV)

PU: 003 (Akodi Ajaba)

Accord: 138

ADC: 4

APC: 97

Total valid votes: 239

Time: 3:47 p.m.

LGA: Ifedayo

RA: 5 (Obaale)

PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)

Unit 5

Accord: 101

APC: 57

Counting has ended at the polling unit.

3:42 p.m.

PU Code: 007

PU: 127 AJISUN Compounds

RA: Abogunde/Sagba

Ward 2

Ede North LGA

*Report sheet.*

Accord–104

APC: 37

ADC: 1

Time: 3:41 p.m.

LGA: Ife Central

RA: 03 (Ilare III)

PU: 008 (Akodi Obadio)

Accord: 161

AA: 3

ADC: 12

ADP: 1

APC: 105

ZLP: 1

Total valid votes: 283

3: 44 p.m.

PU 01

Ward 03

Adekunle , Ila-orangun,

Ila Local Government

Sorting and counting has ended. The result is as follows:

AA 2

AAC 1

ZLP 2

ADP 1

ADC 1

YPP 1

APGA 2

APM 1

APC 139

Accord 211

VOID 4

Time: 3:44 p.m.

LG: Ifedayo

RA: 5 (Obaale)

PU: 007 (Baptist Primary School, Oke-Ila)

APC: 90

Accord: 129

Invalid: 2

APM: 1

ADC: 1

ADP: 1

Total votes: 225

Total ballots: 491

Counting has ended at the polling unit.

PU Result Live update

Time: 3:41 p.m.

LGA: Ilesa East

RA: 08 (Loriomo Isare II)

PU: 006

ADP: 1

APC: 71

Accord: 78

Time: 3:41 p.m.

LGA: Ilesa East

RA: 08 (Lisare Palace Area)

PU: 004

Void: 2

AAC: 1

ADC: 6

ADP: 1

AA: 0

ZLP: 0

APM: 1

APC: 186

Accord: 101

Total: 298

PU Results

PU – 20 Opposite Old Government

RA – Ataoja ‘D’

Osogbo LGA

Results:

Accord — 160 votes

APC — 82 votes

ADC — 11 votes

AAC — 1 vote

APGA — 1 vote

Rejected — 2 votes

LGA: Ife Central

RA: 06 (Iremo II)

PU: 008 (Ife Girls High School)

APGA: 1

AAC: 1

ADP: 1

ADC: 4

AA: 3

APC: 53

Accord: 135

Void: 4

Total votes cast: 202

Total valid votes: 198