Uche Ogbodo Denies Leaving Husband

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has denied claims that she walked away from her husband, Bobby Maris, amid reports about the state of their marriage.

Naija News reports that Ogbodo made the clarification on Thursday,, after a follower accused her of abandoning her husband following her recent cosmetic surgery.

The actress dismissed the claim in a response to the follower, making it clear that she had not left her husband.

In response, she wrote: “I didn’t dump my husband.”

She also reacted to another follower who appealed to her to forgive Bobby and work things out in their marriage.

Her latest response comes about a month after she publicly spoke about being separated from her husband and raised questions about the pressure placed on women to remain in marriages even when they are unhappy.

At the time, Ogbodo expressed frustration over the idea that a woman should not be allowed to become tired of a marriage.

She questioned why the burden of ending or repairing a troubled relationship is often placed on women, while men are given more freedom to decide when they have had enough.

The actress also spoke about the years she had already spent in her marriage and the emotional pressure she said she was facing.

She warned against pushing her to a point where she could no longer cope with the situation.