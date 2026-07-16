‘My Priority Is Healing, Taking Care Of My Children’ – Uche Ogbodo Confirms Marriage Crash

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has confirmed the crash of her marriage to her husband, Bobby Maris.

Naija News reports that Uche, in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, said she will not speak about the breakup unless it becomes necessary.

According to the movie star, she is more focused on caring for her children, healing, and moving on with dignity and peace of mind.

Uche Ogbodo further appealed to the public for privacy, respect, understanding, and kindness toward everyone involved.

She said, “I understand that many people have opinions about my personal life. The truth is, no one knows the full story except the people who actually lived it. Yet, social media has a way of making everyone believe they know more about someone else’s life than the people living it.

“My priority right now is raising my children, my healing however, that journey unfolds – and moving forward with dignity and peace of mind.

“I will not be discussing the details of my marriage publicly unless there is an absolute need to do so. Until then, I respectfully ask for understanding, kindness, and respect for me and everyone involved.

Thank you to everyone who has chosen compassion over judgment.”