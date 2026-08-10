Transfer: Liverpool Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

English Premier League giants Liverpool have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent for around £47.14 million (€55m).

Naija News reports that the 27-year-old Uruguay international arrives at Anfield as a crucial defensive reinforcement following the exit of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid and a growing injury crisis that has left the club light on senior centre-backs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Liverpool will not pay a loan fee to Barcelona but will cover Araujo’s full salary for the season.

The defender also agreed to a pay cut to enable the transfer to go through smoothly.

‘An Ideal Move for My Career’ – Araujo

Araujo, who has been handed the No. 33 jersey at Anfield, expressed delight over the switch, stating that joining the Reds marks a pivotal moment in his career.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Araujo said: “I can’t wait to get started. I’m very, very happy. I’m excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I’m excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I’m very motivated and really up for getting going.

“I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly.”

Solving Liverpool’s Defensive Crisis

Araujo, who can play as both a centre-back and a right-back, provides much-needed versatility for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool’s defensive setup has been hit hard by injuries ahead of the new season: Joe Gomez picked up a muscle issue in Liverpool’s pre-season opener and is expected to miss the Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Giovanni Leoni, the teenage centre-back, remains sidelined with a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jeremy Jacquet, who was signed from Rennes for £60m, has not featured in pre-season following shoulder surgery and lacks extensive top-flight experience with under 100 senior appearances.

With captain Virgil van Dijk as the only fully fit senior centre-back, Araujo’s arrival offers an immediate solution to stabilise the backline.

Araujo brings strong European experience to Merseyside, having made over 200 appearances for Barcelona since joining the Catalan club in 2018, winning three La Liga titles and being appointed one of the team captains earlier this year.

However, his recent time in Spain was hampered by injuries and limited playing time, starting only 11 La Liga matches last season.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed that Araujo did not fit into his tactical vision, prompting the defender to seek fresh opportunities in England.