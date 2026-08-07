Our Lives Would Be Better – Destiny Boy’s Family Laments Inability To Access Singer’s Phone, Bank Account

The family of late Afrofuji singer, Destiny Boy has revealed that they have been unable to access his bank account because they cannot unlock his mobile phone.

Naija News reports that the singer’s father and sister disclosed the issue while speaking in a video which surfaced online on Thursday, explaining that the phone contains vital details needed to access his financial records.

They said several attempts to open the device have failed, despite seeking help from phone experts in Lagos.

The family explained that they took the phone to Computer Village, a popular technology market in Lagos, hoping technicians would be able to bypass the security lock, but the effort did not succeed.

The family members said gaining access to the phone would have helped them handle some of the challenges they have faced since the singer’s death, including retrieving information linked to his bank account.

They also explained that Destiny Boy’s wife has not been able to provide the password because the late singer changed it after she began making withdrawals from his account.

According to the family, the password was previously known by his wife, but it was later changed, leaving them without access to the funds in the account.

“If we were able to unlock Destiny’s phone, our lives would have been better by now. We took the phone to Computer Village, but they couldn’t unlock it. Even Destiny’s wife doesn’t know the password.

“She used to know it, but when she started making withdrawals from his bank account, he changed it. As a result, we have also been unable to access the money in his bank account”, the singer’s father said.

Destiny Boy, whose real name was Afeez Adesina, died on January 17, 2026, at the age of 22.

He was buried the next day in Ayetoro, Ogun State, following Islamic burial traditions.