Acting Was Prostitution To Him – Uzoamaka Power Reveals Why Her Father Opposed Her Career

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uzoamaka Power has revealed that her father’s views about the acting profession made her afraid to pursue her ambition of becoming an actress.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast.

According to Power, her father had a negative perception of actresses and often questioned their lifestyles, dressing and ability to combine their careers with their education.

She explained that watching movies with her father was often uncomfortable because he regularly criticised the women who appeared on screen.

She said: “With my father, I was cowardly about pursuing my dreams because my father’s idea of acting, the way he saw acting, was prostitution. Anytime we watched a film, he was always criticising the women. He would be like, ‘Don’t they have parents? Look at what they are wearing, and they are in the university. When do they have time to study?’

“I had a knowing in me that I was going to be an actor, and I knew I was going to succeed doing this thing I love doing. I understood that he was looking out for me and he wanted the best for me. He also knew these kinds of jobs were not sustainable. You needed, like, an office job.

“I have never felt the need to downplay myself or to make myself feel small for the benefit of everyone else. I have always known who I am. I have always known my shortcomings, to be honest. I am very honest with myself about where I am, what I am doing, what I am capable of, what I am unable to do, and whether I am willing to learn. So, I have just been myself, really. And if anyone considers that not being humble, I am sorry, I can’t.”