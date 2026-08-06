Security Tightened As NCoS Removes Ibara Prison Chief Over Inmate’s TikTok Live

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has removed the Officer-in-Charge of the Ibara Medium Custodial Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and two other principal officers following the unauthorised use of a mobile phone by a death-row inmate.

The inmate had appeared in a viral TikTok live stream from inside the custodial facility, prompting an investigation into the security breach.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections JN Osuji, the NCoS described the incident as a serious violation of custodial security regulations.

The correctional service said preliminary investigations confirmed that the inmate unlawfully possessed a prohibited mobile device and used it to access social media while in custody.

According to the statement, the phone was recovered during a search of the facility and secured as an exhibit for the ongoing investigation.

The inmate was also transferred to another custodial centre, where he is being held under tighter security pending the conclusion of the probe.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, described the incident as unacceptable and ordered immediate administrative action against officers responsible for the facility.

The Officer-in-Charge and two other principal officers were consequently removed from their positions.

“This administrative action is without prejudice to the final outcome of the investigation and is intended to ensure a transparent, impartial and unhindered investigative process,” the NCoS said.

The service did not disclose the identities of the affected officers.

The NCoS said the incident exposed security weaknesses within the facility and that steps were being taken to prevent prohibited items from entering custodial centres.

It added that reforms introduced by the Controller-General were aimed at closing security gaps and improving compliance across correctional commands and facilities.

Although the inmate’s involvement had been established, the service said investigators were examining whether officers, other inmates or external collaborators facilitated the breach.

“Anyone found to have facilitated, aided, condoned or failed in their responsibilities in connection with this incident will face appropriate disciplinary and administrative sanctions in accordance with extant regulations,” the statement read.

The correctional service acknowledged the role played by the media and members of the public in drawing attention to the incident.

It, however, urged Nigerians to avoid speculation until the investigation was completed.

The breach followed reports that a death-row inmate at Ibara Custodial Centre had operated social media accounts and hosted live sessions from the facility despite regulations prohibiting inmates from possessing mobile phones.