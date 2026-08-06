NCoS Silent As Convicted Murderer’s TikTok Account Is Deleted

The primary TikTok account linked to death-row inmate Elijah Oyebode has been deleted following reports that he operated social media accounts and hosted live sessions from the Ibara Custodial Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The account, @ayola.oluwafu, now displays the message, “Couldn’t find this account,” when searched on the platform.

The development followed an investigation by Premium Times, which exposed how Oyebode allegedly used mobile phones and internet access from inside the correctional facility.

It could not immediately be established whether the account was removed by TikTok, deleted by Oyebode or taken down following intervention by correctional authorities.

The account reportedly remained operational after the investigation was published on August 1.

However, a fresh check on Tuesday, August 4, showed that it was no longer available.

Before publication, TikTok’s Head of Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, Keagile Makgoba, was contacted over the account.

Makgoba reportedly requested the handle and additional time to conduct an internal investigation, but no substantive response was received before the story was published.

TikTok was contacted again after the account disappeared to clarify whether the platform had taken it down.

The investigation alleged that Oyebode operated at least two TikTok accounts from inside the correctional centre and received monetary gifts from viewers.

Many of those who interacted with him were reportedly unaware that he had been convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

Oyebode was convicted over the 2016 killing of Rofiat Adebisi, a final-year student of Osun State University.

During a TikTok Live session monitored on April 16, 2026, he claimed that inmates at the facility had extensive access to mobile phones and social media.

“An individual may have two to three phones,” he said.

“Facebook and TikTok are full of prisoners. They will not disclose their location to anyone. If they do video calls and people see a nice background, they will not know where they are.”

A second TikTok account was also linked to Oyebode through forensic analysis and witness testimony.

The account was allegedly used to impersonate Omolola Awoyele, a prominent TikTok Live host and activist.

“Elijah created an account using my name and uploaded my picture, which meant he could potentially use it to scam people online,” Awoyele said.

She added that Oyebode apologised and removed her image after she confronted him.

The Nigerian Correctional Service has yet to issue an official response to the investigation or explain how a death-row inmate allegedly obtained and maintained access to mobile phones and social media platforms.

The disappearance of the account has also raised questions about whether disciplinary or security measures have been taken inside the Ibara Custodial Centre.