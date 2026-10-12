TikTok Denies Blocking Access In Northern Nigeria

TikTok has denied restricting access to its platform in parts of Northern Nigeria following weeks of complaints from users who reported difficulties using the application.

Naija News reports that the social media company said the restriction was not introduced by its management.

The response comes after users in Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto states reported problems accessing the platform.

Some said they could only use TikTok after activating virtual private networks (VPNs) to change how their internet connections were routed.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 12, 2026, TikTok acknowledged reports of access restrictions in some parts of the country and said discussions were ongoing with relevant parties to resolve the problem.

However, the company did not disclose the identities of the stakeholders involved in the discussions or explain what might have caused the disruption.

TikTok also did not provide a specific date for when users in the affected areas should expect normal access to return.

“We are aware of reports regarding restricted access to our platform in certain parts of Nigeria. We can confirm that this restriction was not implemented by TikTok.

“We are actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation and remain committed to ensuring access for our community”, the company said.